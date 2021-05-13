Clayton seeks volunteers for village’s 150th birthday

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - In Clayton, volunteers are needed to help the village celebrate a big birthday.
The year isn’t halfway over, but a Clayton group is already looking to 2022 - a group including Mayor Norma Zimmer.
“I don’t see how we can just not do something for the 150th,” she said.
The village was founded April 17, 1872.
Zimmer was there for the centennial anniversary and is helping put together the 150th celebration.
She wants it to honor Clayton’s history.
“We’re going to try to incorporate before and after, what was here many years ago and who’s in that building now,” she said.
Zimmer also sees the festivities as a way to highlight where the village is now, especially after a years long streetscaping project wrapping up soon.
“We’re ahead of schedule, and I think by the fourth of July, we’ll be looking good here,” she said.
Community support is key in making the 150th anniversary happen.
The Clayton Chamber of Commerce is already on board.
“We’re really excited to have this group of people together, bringing in more people to help celebrate the 150 years,” said Tricia Bannister, executive director, Clayton Chamber of Commerce.
Getting more volunteers is the group’s next goal.
“Somebody’s that just has the enthusiasm to pull this off,” said Zimmer.
There aren’t a lot of details finalized yet, but the plan is to have events throughout 2022.
Zimmer says there will be a meeting about the 150th anniversary celebration next Monday at the Clayton Fire Department on Graves Street. She says anyone interested in volunteering is welcome to come.
