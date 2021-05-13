Dorothy G. “Dottie” Byrnes, 95, formerly of Watertown

She worked as a self employed musician and music teacher. Dottie was a former communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and its former organist. She was the Band Director for Augustinian Academy, Carthage from 1964 - 1966 and was a member of the Musician’s Union of NY. She moved to Michigan in 1989 and became the organist for Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Montrose, MI, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Otisville, MI, and Our Lady of Lebanon in Flint, MI, retiring in June 2008. She enjoyed teaching music, knitting and crocheting, reading, and crosswords.