Fowler woman airlifted to hospital after crash

TOWN OF FOWLER, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 66 year old town of Fowler woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Thursday after her vehicle struck a wall and overturned.
State police said Debra Day was driving on State Route 58 at around 10:30 a.m., when her vehicle ran off the shoulder of the road and struck a rock wall head-on.
The vehicle then rolled and eventually landed back onto all four wheels in the southbound lane of traffic, troopers said.
Day was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for multiple injuries.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
