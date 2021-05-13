EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gerald R. Smith, 87, of Evans Mills, NY, passed away May 11, 2021 at the Hospice Residence of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm.
Born on February 10, 1934 in Henderson, NY, son of Floyd and Ethel (Williams) Smith, he attended Watertown schools. Following school he began a life long career as a truck driver for Davison Coal Co., in Watertown.
He entered the US Army on June 24, 1953 and served in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged as a Corporal on May 6, 1955 and received the National Defense Service Medal.
Upon returning home he continued to be a truck driver for various companies in the local area until he retired in 1998. Following his retirement he drove a taxi cab for All Star Cab in Watertown.
He married Patricia Bidwell on October 5, 1956, she passed away in 1999. He then married Sandra Makuch on August 7, 2004 in Dexter. The couple resided in Evans Mills.
Gerald was an avid NY Yankee and NY Giants fan.
Among his survivors are his wife, Sandra Smith, Evans Mills, a son and daughter in law, Randy and Kathy Smith, Theresa, a daughter and son in law, Dawn and Randy Smith-Gravelle, Dexter, 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren , and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, and his first wife Patricia, he was predeceased by seven siblings, Elma George, Elsie Hutchinson, Ida Morehouse, Mildred Davis, Michael, Ralph and Clarence Smith.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15th at the New Life Christian Church 255 Gaffney Dr., Watertown. Burial with military honors will follow at Sanford Corners Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
