Highlights & scores: baseball, softball, lacrosse & news from the ice

Highlights & scores
By Rob Krone | May 13, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT - Updated May 13 at 7:40 AM

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was a full slate of high school sports action Wednesday.

We begin in Chaumont, where Lyme hosted Copenhagen in Frontier League baseball action.

In the bottom of the third, it’s 3-0 Lyme. Matt Kimball grounds into a fielder’s choice. Both Derrike Goutremout and Michael Flyzik score, making it 5-0 Lyme.

Lyme beats Copenhagen 11-1.

Frontier League baseball: Watertown vs. Indian River

The Watertown Cyclones hosted Indian River in Frontier league baseball from the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

In the bottom of the first, the Cyclones get on the board when Eric Sanders rips a double to the gap in left center. Anthony Rosso scores, making it 1-0 Watertown.

The Cyclones beat the Warriors 16-7.

NAC baseball: St. Lawrence Central vs. Tupper Lake

Tupper Lake was at St. Lawrence Central for Northern Athletic Conference baseball.

Hayden Perkins scores on a wild pitch, making it 1-0 Larries

In the top of the second, Owen Gonyea singles to center and plates 2 runs, making it 4-1 Lumerjacks.

Then it’s Griffin Shaheen with a 3-run bomb over the fence in right -- 7-1 Tupper Lake.

The Larries score 5 runs in the second but fall to Tupper Lake 13-7.

Frontier League softball: General Brown vs. Lowville

Turning to the softball diamond, General Brown hosts Lowville in Frontier League action in Glen Park.

In the top of the first, Lady Lions starter Ashlee Ward gets off to a good start, striking out the side.

General Brown strikes in the bottom of the first when Allyson Wargo bloops a double to left field. Ward scores, making it 1-0 Lady Lions.

General Brown beats Lowville 11-2.

Boys’ NAC lacrosse: Canton vs. St. Lawrence

Canton was at St. Lawrence Central in boys’ NAC lacrosse.

Trey Bessette gives Canton a 1-0 lead, then it’s Charles Grandaw with the tally -- 2-0 Golden Bears.

It’s Bessette again, just inside the post, 3-0 Canton.

Jayden Ashley answers and gets the Larries on the board.

Dan Mahoney counters as Canton wins 12-5.

2nd team for Wolves owner

The owner of the Watertown Wolves will own a second team in the Federal Prospects Hockey League this coming fall.

Andreas Johansson was in Binghamton Wednesday to announce he’s bringing the Binghamton Black Bears to Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Binghamton.

That team will replace the American Hockey League franchise that has left Binghamton.

Now Johansson owns both the Wolves and the Black Bears in the FPHL.

Wednesday’s local sports

College baseball

Rochester 13, Clarkson 8

High school baseball

Lyme 11, Copenhagen 1

Watertown 16, Indian River 7

Thousand Islands 10, Beaver River 0

Lowville 21, General Brown 0

Tupper Lake 13, St. Lawrence Central 7

Gouverneur 8, Canton 3

Massena 5, Potsdam 0

Madrid-Waddington 6, Edwards-Knox 2

Heuvelton 14, Morristown 4

High school softball

General Brown 11, Lowville 2

LaFargeville 11, Sackets Harbor 6

Lyme 10, Copenhagen 9

South Jefferson 10, South Lewis 7

Thousand Islands (W), Beaver River

Chateaugay 18, Tupper Lake 17

Norwood-Norfolk 14, Parishville-Hopkinton 1

Canton 15m Potsdam 0

Malone 8, OFA 3

Massena 13, St. Lawrence Central 4

Gouverneur 20, Salmon River 4

Harrisville 15, Lisbon 14

Hammond 13, Morristown 1

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Salmon River 14, Massena 7

Canton 12, St. Lawrence 5

Plattsburgh 15, Potsdam 7

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Salmon River 22, Plattsburgh 4

OFA 18, Heuvelton 10

High school golf

Colton-Pierrepont 303, Clifton-Fine 333

Massena 215, Madrid-Waddington 261

OFA 227, Malone 236

Thousand Islands 7, Sandy Creek 0

Thousand Islands 7, Immaculate Heart 0

