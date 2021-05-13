Highlights & scores: baseball, softball, lacrosse & news from the ice

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was a full slate of high school sports action Wednesday.
We begin in Chaumont, where Lyme hosted Copenhagen in Frontier League baseball action.
In the bottom of the third, it’s 3-0 Lyme. Matt Kimball grounds into a fielder’s choice. Both Derrike Goutremout and Michael Flyzik score, making it 5-0 Lyme.
Lyme beats Copenhagen 11-1.
Frontier League baseball: Watertown vs. Indian River
The Watertown Cyclones hosted Indian River in Frontier league baseball from the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.
In the bottom of the first, the Cyclones get on the board when Eric Sanders rips a double to the gap in left center. Anthony Rosso scores, making it 1-0 Watertown.
The Cyclones beat the Warriors 16-7.
NAC baseball: St. Lawrence Central vs. Tupper Lake
Tupper Lake was at St. Lawrence Central for Northern Athletic Conference baseball.
Hayden Perkins scores on a wild pitch, making it 1-0 Larries
In the top of the second, Owen Gonyea singles to center and plates 2 runs, making it 4-1 Lumerjacks.
Then it’s Griffin Shaheen with a 3-run bomb over the fence in right -- 7-1 Tupper Lake.
The Larries score 5 runs in the second but fall to Tupper Lake 13-7.
Frontier League softball: General Brown vs. Lowville
Turning to the softball diamond, General Brown hosts Lowville in Frontier League action in Glen Park.
In the top of the first, Lady Lions starter Ashlee Ward gets off to a good start, striking out the side.
General Brown strikes in the bottom of the first when Allyson Wargo bloops a double to left field. Ward scores, making it 1-0 Lady Lions.
General Brown beats Lowville 11-2.
Boys’ NAC lacrosse: Canton vs. St. Lawrence
Canton was at St. Lawrence Central in boys’ NAC lacrosse.
Trey Bessette gives Canton a 1-0 lead, then it’s Charles Grandaw with the tally -- 2-0 Golden Bears.
It’s Bessette again, just inside the post, 3-0 Canton.
Jayden Ashley answers and gets the Larries on the board.
Dan Mahoney counters as Canton wins 12-5.
2nd team for Wolves owner
The owner of the Watertown Wolves will own a second team in the Federal Prospects Hockey League this coming fall.
Andreas Johansson was in Binghamton Wednesday to announce he’s bringing the Binghamton Black Bears to Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Binghamton.
That team will replace the American Hockey League franchise that has left Binghamton.
Now Johansson owns both the Wolves and the Black Bears in the FPHL.
Wednesday’s local sports
College baseball
Rochester 13, Clarkson 8
High school baseball
Lyme 11, Copenhagen 1
Watertown 16, Indian River 7
Thousand Islands 10, Beaver River 0
Lowville 21, General Brown 0
Tupper Lake 13, St. Lawrence Central 7
Gouverneur 8, Canton 3
Massena 5, Potsdam 0
Madrid-Waddington 6, Edwards-Knox 2
Heuvelton 14, Morristown 4
High school softball
General Brown 11, Lowville 2
LaFargeville 11, Sackets Harbor 6
Lyme 10, Copenhagen 9
South Jefferson 10, South Lewis 7
Thousand Islands (W), Beaver River
Chateaugay 18, Tupper Lake 17
Norwood-Norfolk 14, Parishville-Hopkinton 1
Canton 15m Potsdam 0
Malone 8, OFA 3
Massena 13, St. Lawrence Central 4
Gouverneur 20, Salmon River 4
Harrisville 15, Lisbon 14
Hammond 13, Morristown 1
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Salmon River 14, Massena 7
Canton 12, St. Lawrence 5
Plattsburgh 15, Potsdam 7
Girls’ high school lacrosse
Salmon River 22, Plattsburgh 4
OFA 18, Heuvelton 10
High school golf
Colton-Pierrepont 303, Clifton-Fine 333
Massena 215, Madrid-Waddington 261
OFA 227, Malone 236
Thousand Islands 7, Sandy Creek 0
Thousand Islands 7, Immaculate Heart 0
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.