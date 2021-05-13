Jefferson County opens COVID-19 vaccine clinic to 12-15 year olds

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Now that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for people ages 12-15, Jefferson County is making sure they can get it.
Public Health has opened up a clinic it’s holding today (Thursday) at Thousand Islands Middle School to that age group.
The clinic will run from 3 to 6:30 p.m. A parent will need to be there to give consent.
Pfizer vaccinations are by appointment only. You can sign up at jcphs.org.
Walk-ins at today’s clinic will receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which has not been approved for people younger than 18.
To meet the increased need for the Pfizer vaccine, Public Health will hold Pfizer clinics each Wednesday starting May 26 at its facility at 531 Meade Street in Watertown.
Other clinics will likely be scheduled. Monitor jcphs.org for updates.
