Lewis County Health System offering free CNA training

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you’re interested in getting a start in the health care field, a local hospital is offering free training to become a certified nurse aide.
At Lewis County Health System, CNAs provide a foundation of care for residents in the nursing home.
The hospital is set to offer a 100-hour course, helping students get a state certification and then a job.
“I think that when you enter into health care, and especially for a CNA who’s doing the one-on-one care with the residents, they almost become a family member. That’s what you get in return, is knowing that you’ve helped to take care of somebody else and make a difference in their life,” said Marcy Teal, interim chief nursing officer, staff development coordinator.
Go to the Lewis County Health System website to apply. Eight candidates will be selected.
The deadline is May 26.
