Massena woman charged with criminally negligent homicide in 2019 crash

TOWN OF MALONE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County woman is charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection with a 2019 crash that killed 2 people.
State police arrested 44 year old Lisa Rupert of Massena on 2 counts of criminally negligent homicide and 1 count of endangering the welfare of a child.
The crash happened on November 8, 2019 on State Route 37 in the Franklin County town of Malone
State police said the investigation showed that Rupert drove her SUV over the double-solid lines and struck an oncoming minivan driven by 49 year old Charles Yaddow of Brasher.
Yaddow was pronounced dead at the scene. A front seat passenger in Yaddow’s vehicle, 42 year old Kimberly Delles of Brasher, was rushed to Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, where she died.
A 1 year old child, also in Yaddow’s vehicle, was unhurt.
Rupert was first taken to Alice Hyde Medical Center and later transported to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont for a lacerated spleen.
Rupert was released to appear in Malone Town Court on May 20, 2021, at 4 p.m.
