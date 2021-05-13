New York’s 12-15 year olds get ok for COVID-19 vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Children 12 to 15 years old can now get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in New York.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the decision Wednesday evening after the state’s vaccine advisory task force and state health commissioner reviewed safety data. It became effective immediately.
The FDA expanded the Pfizer vaccine’s emergency use authorization for the younger population earlier this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the authorization on Wednesday.
Cuomo says children under 18 account for more than 20 percent of new cases in the United States.
