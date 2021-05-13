7 News interview: Watertown City Council candidate Cliff Olney

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We meet another of the 10 candidates for Watertown City Council.
7 News anchor John Moore spoke with Cliff Olney, who’s running for a four-year seat on the council.
He says his priorities would include repairing city streets, employing a grant writer for the city to capture more government funding, stocking the Black River with salmon, and an assessment program to incentivize homeowners to invest in their properties.
We should note that since that interview was recorded, the Treasury Department did release guidance on how the federal government’s relief money for local governments can be spent.
