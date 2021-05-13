North Lawrence farmer offers virtual dairy tour

NORTH LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WWNY) - To learn how your food gets from farm to table, just turn on your computer.
The American Dairy Association North East is hosting virtual farm tours, including one on Stauffer Farms in North Lawrence.
Adam Bates, the farmer leading the lesson, says he’s had a passion for showing people around the farm since he was a kid.
“I just thought the farm was really, really cool. So, that’s why I wanted to show them what happened at the farm. But now I think it’s very important that people know where their food is coming from, that they know that their food is being produced to be the highest quality and be the safest product that it can be,” he said.
Bates says people can watch his and other farm tours on American Dairy Association North East’s YouTube channel.
