Senator Ritchie endorses 3 incumbents for Jefferson County Board of Legislators

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - State Senator Patty Ritchie has endorsed 3 incumbent Republicans for another term on the Jefferson County Board of Legislators.
They include Chairman Scott Gray (District 13), Legislator Phil Reed (District 3) and Legislator John Peck (District 7).
All three are facing challenges from Republicans.
Ritchie (R. - 48th District) issued the following statement:
Chairman Gray and Legislators Reed and Peck have demonstrated what it means to be selfless public servants who care about their constituents and the communities they serve.
For each of them, fiscal responsibility is a top priority, and they have been excellent stewards of taxpayer funds by maintaining services for the public without expanding the size of government. Additionally, they’ve risen to address the important challenges our communities have faced throughout the years—everything from taking over the Watertown International Airport to merging Whispering Pines Adult Home with Samaritan Summit Village. More recently, they have shown true leadership through their in response to COVID-19.
Looking to the future, Chairman Gray and Legislators Reed and Peck are committed to helping our region rebound from the pandemic and continue to grow. They understand the potential our area has for increased tourism, and know the importance of supporting local businesses—including our farmers—as we all work to bounce back.
The future of Jefferson County will be in good hands with the continued service and leadership of Chairman Gray and Legislators Reed and Peck. I would like to thank each of them for the work they have done and for being excellent partners throughout the years in the effort to better the North Country. It is my pleasure to endorse each of them for another term.
