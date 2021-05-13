Special night planned to celebrate Carthage sports

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Carthage high school sports program has produced many legendary athletes and moments.
There’s an event coming up that will be a celebration of sports at Carthage.
If you have been a part of Comets sports over the years and you want to relive personal glory days wearing the Carthage uniform,
There’s an event coming up on August 21 just for you.
The night is open to former Comets athletes, boosters, and fans and it’s all for a great cause.
Dinner committee member Kirk Ventiquattro explains in the video.
If you are interested in attending the event Saturday, August 21 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown, contact Luke Clarke at luke.clarke228@gmail.com.
Organizers ask you respond as soon as you can to reserve a seat. It should be a great night of Carthage Comets memories.
