Sunshine for several days

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thursday is chilly to start, but it will be sunny and warm by afternoon.
There’s a frost advisory until 8 a.m. for Jefferson, Lewis, and northwestern St. Lawrence County.
It warms up quickly after that. Highs will reach the mid-60s.
It will be sunny and in the mid-60s again on Friday.
The weekend is looking nice. It will be mostly sunny and in the mid-60s on Saturday. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
It will be 70 and mostly sunny on Monday.
It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a small chance of rain on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s both days.
