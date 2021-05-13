Visits temporarily suspended on 3rd floor of Samaritan Summit Village

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Visits to the third floor of Watertown’s Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility have been suspended for 14 days.
Officials say a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
However, the employee had very little resident interaction, according to officials.
The facility said it can arrange virtual and window visits for these impacted families. Visitation for all other floors and Assisted Living is not impacted at this point.
