Volunteer Transportation Center event a big success

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center’s Posh Purse Palooza was a big success.
The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau said it was successful despite the pandemic.
Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic and was in an online/in-person hybrid format this year.
Despite that, this year’s event is on target to raise more than the $7,000 it made the last time it was held.
Here are some upcoming VTC events:
- St. Lawrence County Golf Tournament Friday, July 16 at the Emerald Greens Golf Course in Gouverneur.
- Shootin’ Traps for Trips at the Carthage Rod and Gun Club on Saturday, July 24
- Jeff-Lewis Golf Tournament at Cedars Golf Course in Lowville on Saturday, September 11.
You can find out more at volunteertransportationcenter.org. You can also call 315-788-0422 or email foundation@volunteertransportation.org.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.