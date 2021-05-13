What does CDC mask guidance mean for NYS?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
Many of us will want to celebrate. But, this is guidance from Washington, D.C. and there are rules still in effect from New York state.
“It really has to go down to the state Department of Health to give us guidance on, you know, how we are going to basically respond to a situation statewide,” said Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott Gray.
So, we wait and we remember there are still state rules that are in place requiring mask use and social distancing.
Governor Cuomo issued the following statement late Thursday afternoon:
“In New York, we have always relied on the facts and the science to guide us throughout the worst of this pandemic and in our successful reopening. We have received the newly revised guidance from the CDC regarding mask wearing and social distancing for those with vaccinations and are reviewing them in consultation with Dr. Zucker and our partners and health experts in surrounding states.”
