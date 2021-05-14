After new CDC guidance, people without the COVID vaccine have questions

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The federal government says if you’re fully vaccinated, you’ve got a ticket back to normalcy. But what if you’re not vaccinated? Or choose not to get the shot?
“Personally, I don’t think that it’s right,” said David Failor of Dexter. “If you’re vaccinated, they say you can take the mask off. If you’re not vaccinated or already had the coronavirus, you still have to wear the mask.”
David Failor was enjoying his Friday with his family, mask-free.
Failor, who says he’s built up antibodies after having COVID-19, has questions.
Failor asked, “Why should we still have to wear our masks if we’ve already had it once?”
His concerns come after new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines were released Thursday. They say If you’re fully vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask outdoors or indoors in most places. The guidance also does away with social distancing rules for those who have received the vaccine.
If you aren’t vaccinated, the mask must stay and you still have to social distance.
At Watertown’s Thompson Park, some chose to forego the masks while others decided against it.
“Not wearing the mask would be kind of a shake-up from what it’s been, you know? I’ve gotten used to it,” said Zachary Smith of Watertown.
Smith says it’s still his social responsibility.
“Until I’m vaccinated, I’m going to keep on wearing the mask, and encouraging other people to do the same,” Smith said.
It’s important to note the new CDC guidelines are just recommendations. Governor Andrew Cuomo has yet to decide if the state will follow suit. Some say no matter what the decision is, they’ll continue to make their own rules.
“I’m going to do what I feel is the healthiest for me, my family, and loved ones. That’s how I’ve been playing this the whole time,” said Peter Derouchie of Chaumont
A big concern for Derouchie is how the state will track who is vaccinated or not. He says it’s an invasion of privacy on the government’s part.
