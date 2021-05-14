Alberta J. Hunter, 81, of Theresa

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Alberta J. Hunter, 81, of Mill Street, passed away, Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY.
Born on July 12, 1939 in Gouverneur, NY, she was a daughter of Gerald Malcolm and Emily J. Frazier Shippee. She attended Hailesboro Grammar School and graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1957.
Alberta married Robert K. “Bob” Hunter on July 20, 1957 in a yard ceremony at her parents’ home, Antwerp, NY, with Rev. Rollo Pierce, officiating.
She was a homemaker and provided day care for various local families including the Wicks and Backus families.
Alberta enjoyed gardening, playing BINGO, going to the casino and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Bob and a son, Stephen Robert Hunter, both of Theresa, NY; a brother, James Shippee, Black Lake, NY; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her parents, a son, Brian Malcolm Hunter in 1997 and a sister, Kerry L. Shippee-Sudduth, all passed away previously.
Memorial Services will be 2pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Pastor Ron Sinclair, officiating. Family and friends will gather at the Philadelphia American Legion, 58 Main Street, Philadelphia, NY 13673, following services. Burial will be in Rossie Cemetery at a later date.
A calling hour will be 1-2 pm prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Indian River Ambulance Service, Inc., PO Box 245, Philadelphia, NY 13673 or to the Theresa Fire Department, 400 Mill Street, Theresa, NY 13691.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
