Athlete of the Week: Brianna Grant

DE KALB JUNCTION, N.Y. (WWNY) - This school year, we’ve been honor senior student athletes who have put together impressive varsity careers.
Whether its been for Bob Bice at Hermon De Kalb or Alicia Countryman for the North Country Misfits, this softball player has been performing at a high level. Her performance on the diamond earning her this week’s title.
Brianna Grant has put together an impressive varsity career with a 516 career bating average, a .602 on base percentage and on the mound, she’s recorded 280 strikeouts and counting. Brianna’s been a first and second team All-Northern performer, an Athlete of Distinction for soccer.
And in the classroom, Brianna is a member of the National Honor Society, a class officer, member of the student council, Academic All-Northern and a member of the band, chorus and drama club.
An impressive resume.
Brianna is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for May 14, 2021.
You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.
