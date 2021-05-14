In Copenhagen, an ‘Olympics’ of fun

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - On a fine, warm spring day in the north country, elementary school students at Copenhagen Central school got outside for some fun.
From tug-of-war to hula hooping and batting practice, the school put on a ‘Buddy Olympics’ for its kindergarten through 5th graders.
Third grade teacher Rachel Ellingsworth came up with the idea, but pointed out she didn’t do it alone.
She got help from 7th graders who helped out with the various activities.
“It’s kind of a start to the summer,” she said. “You know, we are all feeling the warm weather and everything like that and it’s kind of a chance to just say, like, ‘I know we have been cooped up for a while, but this is your chance to have fun, play around, you know, goof off with each other’ and things like that.”
More than 150 students took part. Ellingsworth hopes to make the Buddy Olympics an annual event at Copenhagen.
