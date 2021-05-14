Corrections officers intercept drugs in Gouverneur, union says

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Officers at the Gouverneur Correctional Facility seized drugs in three separate incidents this week, according to the union that represents the officers.
The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association says an officer processing packages on Monday discovered green cellophane bundles containing synthetic marijuana inside a can of fish.
The 93 grams of the drug were mailed from Brooklyn.
Another 104 grams of synthetic marijuana were found Wednesday when an officer in the mailroom noticed abnormalities in four cans of food that were mailed to an inmate. A K-9 that happened to be in the mailroom alerted on the cans.
Each can contained a plastic bundle of the drug. They were mailed from Rochester.
A frisk of an inmate on Tuesday turned up a latex bundle inside the inmate’s pants. Inside were two strips of Suboxone, several sheets of paper that appeared to be saturated with an unknown drug, and 37 small packets of synthetic marijuana.
Union officials continue to call for the state to use a secure vendor program, which they say will help stem the flow of drugs into prisons.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.