Debra Ann “Stella” Day, 66, of Gouverneur

Debbie worked at St. Lawrence-Lewis County BOCES as a Teacher’s Aid for many years until her retirement. After retirement she spent her days taking care of the love of her life Chuck, talking on the phone with her kids, and making her daily trips to the Silver Leaf Diner. She was always sharing stories with people about the ones she loved and enjoyed visiting with others showing pictures of her grandkids and stories about their activities and how much joy they brought to her life.