Doctor: ‘Long haul’ COVID leaves symptoms for months

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Just because you’re done with COVID-19, it doesn’t mean COVID-19 is done with you.
There are increasing reports of ‘long haul’ COVID, symptoms which linger long after the virus is apparently gone.
Long haul COVID appears to particularly affect people under the age of 50.
Having it increases your chance of death up to six months after infection.
“Even if you get mild COVID, just a head cold, not worried about it, it still increases the risk of having these serious things happen,” said Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn, Medical Director of Samaritan Family Health Network.
“Unfortunately we’re seeing perfectly healthy people who are now dealing with lingering symptoms, some of them the ‘long haul’ that we talk about. Some of the things like diabetes, depression, mental fogging, because they got COVID.”
The Centers For Disease Control has posted more information on the symptoms of long haul COVID. Find additional information on long haul COVID here.
