Feedback welcomed on vision to expand trail network

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Connecting Carthage, Fort Drum, Watertown, and Dexter. That’s the new vision for the large-scale trail network.
To start, the focus is on the Black River Trail, a scenic route stretching five miles from the city to just outside the village of Black River.
To capitalize on its popularity, there’s a plan to expand. They City of Watertown is part of the team.
“It was initially identified as a priority study two or three years ago and now has just been the time when schedules have worked out to bring it to the fore front,” said city planner Geoffrey Urda.
Urda says the planning study started this winter with the goal of finding the best way to connect the trail at a point in Black River to a trail head near Fort Drum.
But that extension is just one part of the bigger picture.
Keith Ewald from Barton and Louguidice serves as the project manager.
“What we are doing is looking at sort of a regional multi-module active transportation network primarily from Dexter to Carthage,” Ewald said.
That means they’re looking at a big trail network.
Ewald says the full study is about 40% complete, with the hopes of completing it by the end of the year. Now officials want to hear from people.
The public can weigh in during an online forum Tuesday, May 18th at 6:00 p.m. Click here to register.
