The forecast we’ve been waiting for

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - This may be the perfect forecast for this time of year.
The seven-day forecast is full of sunshine and relatively warm temperatures.
Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid-60. Some places could get close to 70. There’s a slight chance of isolated sprinkles for some late in the afternoon.
It will be mostly clear overnight. Lows will be around 40.
Saturday will be sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 60s.
It will be sunny and in the mid-60s on Sunday.
Monday will have temperatures around 70, also under sunny skies.
It will be in the mid- to upper 60s on Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s both days.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.