Friday Sports: The diamonds were busy in the north country Friday

At the top of the 4th, the score was 5-2 Carthage when Eli Rawleigh rips a base hit through the hole to center. Owen Matthews comes in from 2nd to score, cutting the Comets lead to 5-3. At the bottom of the 4th, Carthage gets a run back when Alex Mono rips a base hit to center and Tommy Storms scores: 6-3 Carthage. Carthage beats General Brown 11-4.