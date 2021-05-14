Friday Sports: The diamonds were busy in the north country Friday

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The diamond was a busy place Friday with baseball and softball action aplenty.
We begin in Lowville where the Lady Red Raiders hosted South Jeff in Girls’ Frontier League Softball.
At the top of the 1st, Hannah Morrill pops out to first base. On the play, Emma Schafer tags and scores from 3rd: 1-0 South Jeff. Still in the 1st, Kaylee Ablan bloops a base hit to left and Bryanna Moroughan scores: 2-0. South Jeff beats Lowville 4-2.
In Copenhagen, another Girls’ Frontier League matchup as the Lady Golden Knights hosted Thousand Islands.
At the top of the 2nd the score was 9-0 TI when Mary Connerton scores on the wild pitch: 10-0 Lady Vikings. Then it was Delaney Wiley with the base hit to center and Franchesca Cartaya scores. TI beats Copenhagen 18-0.
In Frontier League Baseball from Copenhagen, the Golden Knights hosted Lyme.
It was a pitchers duel early on, Lyme starter Derrike Goutremout gets the strikeout to end the inning. He fanned 13.
Golden Knights starter Cody Powis equal to the task, getting the strikeout here.
At the bottom of the 4th, the score was 1-0 Lyme. Lucas graves rips a base hit to center. Garret Tufo comes in from 2nd to score to tie it up. Lyme beats Copenhagen 2-1.
In Carthage, another Frontier League baseball contest as the Comets hosted General Brown.
At the top of the 4th, the score was 5-2 Carthage when Eli Rawleigh rips a base hit through the hole to center. Owen Matthews comes in from 2nd to score, cutting the Comets lead to 5-3. At the bottom of the 4th, Carthage gets a run back when Alex Mono rips a base hit to center and Tommy Storms scores: 6-3 Carthage. Carthage beats General Brown 11-4.
Turning to boys’ track, Potsdam beat Ogdensburg 96-40.
For Potsdam, Ansen Herrick was the lone individual triple winner, capturing the 200, 400 and the long jump. Skye Crocker legged out wins in the 800 and 1600 races Dean Finnegan topped the 3200 meters. Chris St. Andrews was the winner in the 110-hurdles. Simon Bullwinkel won the high jump Harlee Besio tossed the longest shot put and discus.
For Ogdensburg, Matt Goolden captured the 100-dash and 400-hurdles. Nick LaRue won the triple jump. Ogdensburg won the 400-meter relay by just a half-second, and the 1600-relay by 2.3 seconds.
Potsdam ran away with the 3200-relay by nearly two minutes.
On the Girls side: Potsdam’s Luca Pecora won three events – the 100-meters, 400-hurdles, triple jump. Lindy Betrus placed first in the 200- and 400-meters, Isabella Shatraw in the 1500 and 3000-meter runs. Isabelle Vaccaro won the 800. Keely Towne captured the high jump. Jessica Blanchard won the shot put. Potsdam won all three relays.
For Ogdensburg, Mia LaBella won the 100-hurdles, while Sloane Ryan took first in the discus.
Potsdam won its second meet of the season, beating OFA 105½- 27½.
Friday Sports Scores
College Softball
- Herkimer 12-11, JCC 4-3
HS Baseball
- Sandy Creek 0, South Jefferson 16
- Watertown 6, Indian River 3
- Beaver River 20, Thousand Islands 7
- Lyme 2, Copenhagen 1
- General Brown 4, Carthage 11
- Lisbon 22, Edwards Knox 0
- Potsdam 26, St. Lawrence C. 12
HS Softball
- General Brown 17, Carthage 3
- Thousand Islands 18, Copenhagen 0
- LaFargeville 8, South Lewis 20
- South Jefferson 4, Lowville 2
- Norwood Norfolk 23, Tupper Lake 7
- Madrid Waddington 14, Parishville Hopkinton 12
- Potsdam 10, St. Lawrence C. 25
- Malone 8, Massena 2
- Edwards Knox 15, Lisbon 4
- Harrisville 3, Heuvelton 9
Boys’ HS Lacrosse
- Potsdam 3, Massena 15
Girls’ HS Lacrosse
- Plattsburgh 3, Canton 14
Boys’ HS Track & Field
- Gouverneur 48, Canton 90
- Clifton Fine 15, Madrid Waddington 52
- Clifton Fine 15, Tupper Lake 36
- Madrid Waddington 50, Tupper Lake 23
- OFA 40, Potsdam 96
Girls’ HS Track & Field
- Gouverneur 98, Canton 19
- Clifton Fine 3. Madrid Waddington 107
- Clifton Fine 8, Tupper Lake 103
- Madrid Waddington 91, Tupper Lake 36
- OFA 27.5, Potsdam 105.5
HS Golf
- Gouverneur 228, Madrid Waddington 274
- Colton Pierrepont 314, Canton 222
- Norwood Norfolk 140, Clifton Fine 162
- Salmon River 313, Tupper Lake 283
- Massena 216, Potsdam 255
- Malone 253, OFA 220
- General Brown 4.5, South Jeff 2.5
- LaFargeville 4.5, South Lewis 2.5
- Lyme 6, Sandy Creek 1
- Watertown 6, Lowville 1
- Watertown 7, IHC 0
- Thousand Islands 7, IHC 0
- Thousand Islands 7, Lowville 0
- Thousand Islands 5, Watertown 2
