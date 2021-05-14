Gerald D. Spears, 82, of Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gerald D. Spears, 82, passed away Sunday evening, May 9th, 2021 at River Hospital. His memorial service will be held Sunday May 23rd, 2021 at River Community Church, Clayton. Calling hours at 2:00 with services to follow at 3:00 with Pastors Sara Flack and Thomas Augliano officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to North Country Cremation Service, Chaumont.
Jerry was born August 11, 1938 in Chicago Illinois. He was the son of Morgan Spears and Florence Parker. He served 11 years of active duty in the US Navy and was honorably discharged on April 16th 1996 with the rank of E-5 Boiler Tender. He served 11 years reserve duty with construction battalion “Seabee” Unit RNMCB 25, Detachment 02 out of Rock Island, IL from 1982 to 1993. He was a Vietnam War Veteran.
Jerry was hard working and industrious. After his tenure with the Navy, he worked on the assembly line at Chrysler in Belvedere, IL and was a police officer in Coal Valley, IL He then joined Laborer’s Union Local 309 out of Rock Island, IL. Jerry also enjoyed construction work and owned a doughnut shop and restaurant in East Moline, IL. As a child, he was a shoe shine boy in Chicago. With the earnings, he would provide food for his brother and sister; this was as early as age 6. He attended Black Hawk College in Moline, IL majoring in Engineering Robotics.
Jerry retired on October 30th, 1988 and oved to Clayton the day before Thanksgiving the same year. He married Lynne Poth on November 20th, 1999 at their home in Greenizen Road, Clayton. He was an excellent husband and best friend.
Jerry was well received by the Clayton Community. He volunteered at the Paynter Senior Center and Hawn Library. He was an active member of River Community Church participating in vacation bible school and AWANA. Jerry was a member of River Chorus. He came to be well known and loved for his humor and positive, happy personality, generosity, and willingness to help anyone in their time of need. He was loving and caring and was never one to hold a grudge. He cared not who you were, where you came from, nor the color of your skin. Only that you were an equal created by God doing the best you know how to navigate this world and find your way back home to God.
Jerry enjoyed dancing, outdoor activities, maintenance repair, wood working, westerns and traveling. He was appreciative of everything, especially home cooked meals as well as going out to dinner.
He is survived by his wife Lynne, a sister Juanita (Les) Lenkowski, Batavia, IL, a son Gerald (Lisa) and a daughter Tonia Both of Portage, WI, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by a son Jeffery, brothers Richard, Walter, Donald, Thomas, and Joseph and a sister Rose Ella.
