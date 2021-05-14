Gerald D. Spears, 82, of Clayton

Jerry was well received by the Clayton Community. He volunteered at the Paynter Senior Center and Hawn Library. He was an active member of River Community Church participating in vacation bible school and AWANA. Jerry was a member of River Chorus. He came to be well known and loved for his humor and positive, happy personality, generosity, and willingness to help anyone in their time of need. He was loving and caring and was never one to hold a grudge. He cared not who you were, where you came from, nor the color of your skin. Only that you were an equal created by God doing the best you know how to navigate this world and find your way back home to God.