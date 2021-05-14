Man airlifted following Watertown crash

Route 3 crash
By 7 News Staff | May 14, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT - Updated May 14 at 7:07 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A man was airlifted to the hospital after a crash on State Route 3 in Watertown.

Part of Eastern Boulevard was shut down for about an hour Thursday night.

The vehicle crashed into a tree around 8:30 p.m. near Water Street.

The MedEvac helicopter took off carrying the man around 9:25 p.m. The road reopened shortly after.

State police and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were on the scene along with the North Pole Fire Department.

