Man airlifted following Watertown crash

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A man was airlifted to the hospital after a crash on State Route 3 in Watertown.
Part of Eastern Boulevard was shut down for about an hour Thursday night.
The vehicle crashed into a tree around 8:30 p.m. near Water Street.
The MedEvac helicopter took off carrying the man around 9:25 p.m. The road reopened shortly after.
State police and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were on the scene along with the North Pole Fire Department.
