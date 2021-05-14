56 new COVID cases reported in north country Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three north country counties reported a total of 56 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
But there were no new deaths reported, and no new hospitalizations.
Jefferson County
The county reported 28 new cases, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 6,956.
There are five people hospitalized, and the number of deaths remains at 85.
6658 people have recovered.
208 people are in mandatory isolation.
St. Lawrence County
The county reported 19 new cases, for a total of 102 active cases in the county.
One person is hospitalized, and the number of deaths remains unchanged at 96.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 7,340 total cases with 7,135 people released from isolation.
Lewis County
The county reported nine new cases, with four people hospitalized and the number of deaths unchanged at 30.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,295 cases in Lewis County, with 2,178 recoveries.
