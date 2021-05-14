7 News Interview: Watertown City Council candidate Michelle Capone

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -We meet another of the 10 candidates for Watertown City Council.
7 News anchor John Moore spoke with Michelle Capone, who’s running for a four-year seat on the council.
She says she’s focused on removing red tape for businesses through zoning and keeping taxes low, in part, by combing through the budget for efficiencies. When it comes to allowing recreational marijuana dispensaries in Watertown, Capone says she needs more information, noting that recreational pot is still illegal at the federal level. Capone tells 7 News she wants to be part of a team that will see the city of Watertown progress and thrive.
We should note that since that interview was recorded, the Treasury Department did release guidance on how the federal government’s relief money for local governments can be spent.
