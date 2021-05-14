Ogdensburg councillor Mike Powers sanctioned in familiar 4-3 vote

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A bitterly divided Ogdensburg city council voted in a familiar 4 to 3 move Thursday to censure councillor Mike Powers.
Mayor Mike Skelly says on more than one occasion Powers has used foul language during council meetings.
The most recent was an April 12 meeting where Powers used the F-word during a public session.
Councillors Dan Skamperle and Nicole Kennedy did not agree with the decision to censure Powers, citing his apology for using the language during that meeting.
Here’s some of what Powers had to say Thursday.
“I’ll take the censure, I have no issue with it,” he said. “I’m not going to support it, obviously, because nobody else is going to play. So, with that being said, that for the record, and I still maintain my apology and you can bet that it won’t happen again.”
Councillor Dan Skamperle proposed an amendment to censure councillors Steven Fisher and William Dillabough for what he says were similar infractions, but that proposal was denied by the same 4 to 3 vote.
