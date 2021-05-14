Ogdensburg one step closer to a city beach

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s one step closer to bringing a public beach back to Ogdensburg
City council members voted in a special session Thursday night to strike a deal with the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority.
The beach sits on land currently owned by OBPA. Thursday’s vote means the city will lease the land and can move forward in the process.
City manager Stephen Jellie says the next steps are to have the state Department of Health come in to look at things like the terrain and water quality to make sure it’s safe to swim there.
“Any place in our city right now if people jump in the river, it’s technically a violation of our city code or you are on someone’s private property, so having a public location within the city limits for visitors or residents to be able to access I think is very important,” Jellie said.
The city will pay no more than $50,000 for the lease. Jellie says if things go as planned, they will hopefully have the beach open by July 1 at the latest.
