Planned power outage for parts of Theresa next Thursday

THERESA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Village officials say a power outage has been scheduled for portions of Theresa on Thursday, May 20th.
Officials say the outage is needed to make upgraded to the municipal power system.
Power will be shut off from around 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The outage will affect customers on the following streets:
-Main Street
-Pine Street
-High Street
-Highland Avenue
-Ralston Street
-Pleasant Street
-Lafargeville Road
-Alex Bay Road
-English Settlement Road
