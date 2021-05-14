Ruby Mary Evelyn Brais, 71, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ruby Mary Evelyn Brais, age 71 passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. There will be no public calling hours or funeral services. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
Ruby was born on December 6, 1949 in Massena the daughter of Marcel and Mary (Quennevelle) Brais. Ruby was a Massena Central High School graduate, later went on to obtain her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of the District of Columbia in Washington DC.
She married Bonnie Elmer Taylor on July 27, 1987 in Washington D.C. Ruby was employed with the U.S. Federal Government and retired in 2007 after 37 years of service and moved back to the North Country in 2009. She took care of many people and had many rental properties in St. Lawrence County. Ruby enjoyed cookouts, going to the beach and traveling when she was younger.
She is survived by a daughter Mary Taylor and fiancé Andrew Comins, a brother and a nephew. She was predeceased by her husband Bonnie in 2014, her mother and a brother, Larry Brais in 1995, and most recently her father, Marcel Brais in April of 2021.
