Sales tax collections show economy is gaining steam, state comptroller says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - As far as sales tax collections go, things are looking way up from where they were a year ago.
Statewide local government collections grew by nearly 46 percent from April 2020 to April 2021, according to a report released Friday by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
Increases in the north country were even stronger than the statewide average.
Jefferson County’s collections grew nearly 59 percent, Lewis County’s climbed by nearly 56 percent, and St. Lawrence County saw a growth of 50 percent.
Last April was when COVID-19 infections were on the rise and businesses were shut down to help prevent its spread.
“The strong collections in April show that the economy is gaining steam, thanks in part to federal aid, more lifts in restrictions and a climb in the vaccination rates,” DiNapoli said, but he cautions local government to remain vigilant toward changing economic conditions.
Even compared to April 2019, when there was no pandemic, last month’s collections were up a healthy 10 percent, DiNapoli said.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.