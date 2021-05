ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - A celebration of life for Murray Shultz will be Sunday, May 30th from 3:00pm - 7:00pm at the Adams American Legion. The family asks that you please wear a mask if you plan on attending. Murray passed away April 14, 2021 at AdventHealth Connerton Rehab Facility in Land O’Lakes, Florida. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.