Troopers confirm Fowler woman’s death from crash

FOWLER, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police have confirmed that a Fowler woman has died from injuries she suffered in a one-vehicle crash Thursday morning.
7 News was told by a family member that 66-year-old Debra Day died from her injuries at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where she was taken by helicopter.
State police say Day was driving her 2014 Jeep Compass east on State Route 58 in Fowler at around 10:30 a.m. when the vehicle went off the road and hit a rock wall head on.
The vehicle rolled over and landed on its wheel in the roadway.
Day was taken to Syracuse by LifeNet.
An autopsy is pending and the investigation is continuing.
