Trump congratulates Stefanik for gaining leadership post

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - Shortly after being elected to Republicans’ number-three post in the House of Representatives, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is being congratulated by the person who likely assured her victory.
Former President Donald Trump issued a brief statement continuing his support for the north country congresswoman. He endorsed her for the job earlier this week.
“Congratulations to Elise Stefanik for her Big and Overwhelming victory!” the former president’s statement said. “The House GOP is united and the Make America Great Again movement is Strong!”
Stefanik also issued a statement:
“I’m truly honored and humbled to earn the support of my colleagues to serve as House Republican Conference Chair. House Republicans are united in our focus to fight on behalf of the American people to save our country from the radical Socialist Democrat agenda of President Biden and Nancy Pelosi. The American people are experiencing an economic crisis, a border crisis, an energy crisis, and a national security crisis due to Far-Left radical policies. House Republicans will continue to put forth policies focused on growing our economy and getting people back to work, reopening our schools, promoting American energy independence, securing our border, strengthening our national security, and protecting our Constitution.”
As was widely expected Stefanik was elected House Republican Conference chair Friday morning.
Once considered a moderate, Stefanik has become one of Trump’s staunchest supporters.
She replaces Wyoming’s Liz Cheney in the number-three job. Cheney has been critical of the former president and was ousted from the post by her fellow Republicans on Wednesday.
