Want to toss a cannonball? Irish road bowling might be for you

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lore has it that Irish road bowling started accidentally with stolen cannonballs 150 years ago.
Sean Hennessey is an organizer for the North County Irish Road Bowling League. He tells the story of the sport’s origin during an interview on 7 News This Morning.
The group is bowling this weekend in a fundraiser for several local charities.
The event is at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 16 on Hadley Road in Black River.
It’s $5 if you want to play. All it takes is throwing a 28-ounce cannonball down the road and back.
You can find out more at Facebook.com/NCIRBL.
