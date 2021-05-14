With an exceptional season so far, JCC golfers head for regionals

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Jefferson Community College golf team has put together an exceptional season.
The Cannoneers head to Region 3 play this weekend hoping to earn a spot in the nationals.
Out of their six tournaments this season, Jefferson has won three of them, including its own invitational last Friday.
Up next for Jefferson is a trip to Turning Stone and the Region 3 tournament this weekend.
The way they been playing, it would be no surprise if the Cannoneers come home with the title.
Watch the video to hear from coach Joe Vaadi and players Ryan Blevins, Cole Morrissette, and Nick Lennox.
Thursday’s local scores
High school baseball
Parishville-Hopkinton 8, Norwood-Norfolk 6
Norwood-Norfolk 6, Parishville-Hopkinton 5
St. Lawrence Central 14, Chateaugay 2
Brushton-Moira 15, Tupper Lake 5
Malone 13, OFA 3
Belleville Henderson 12, Sandy Creek 2
Canton 21, Potsdam 10
Heuvelton 11, Hermon-DeKalb 3
Morristown 25, Madrid-Waddington 15
Gouverneur 8, Carthage 4
High school softball
Brushton-Moira 23, Tupper Lake 4
OFA 5, Gouverneur 4
Potsdam 12, Madrid-Waddington 3
Canton 6, Malone 2
Hammond 9, Harrisville 3
Thousand Islands 9, Indian River 2
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Carthage 11, South Jefferson 9
Watertown 11, General Brown 5
Indian River 17, Thousand Islands 7
Girls’ high school lacrosse
South Jefferson 18, General Brown 3
Canton 16, Massena 4
Potsdam 19, Lake Placid 11
Boys’ high school track & field
Norwood-Norfolk 59, Salmon River 33
Girls’ high school track and field
Norwood-Norfolk 113, Salmon River 14
High school golf
South Jefferson 4, Lyme 3
LaFargeville 6, Immaculate Heart 1
Boys’ high school tennis
Carthage 4, Watertown 1
