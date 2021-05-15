Cuomo: 50% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo had promising news Saturday regarding the fight against COVID-19 in the state.
He says 50% of all New Yorkers now have their complete vaccination series.
He also said that the state has seen 40 consecutive days of the infection rate declining. The statewide rate is now 1.18%.
As of Friday, however, the state reports the North Country to have the second highest infection rate in the state at 2.09%. The Finger Lakes region has the highest infection rate at 2.77%.
