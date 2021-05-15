Donald Raymond Dean, 71, of Pierrepont

PIERREPONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Donald Raymond Dean, 71, of Coon Road, died unexpectedly at home on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Graveside services in Beech Plains Cemetery will be held privately for the family.
Donald was born June 14, 1949 in Massena, NY a son of the late Raymond P. and Ruby I. (Fetterly) Dean. He attended Madrid-Waddington School.
He worked in maintenance and custodial for United Helpers in Canton; for Service Master in Canton; and was a private home cleaner for area families. Donald was also a caretaker for Stillwater Hunt Club for a time.
He is survived by his wife, Rosilie Olmstead and her two sons, Thomas and Charles Olmstead of Canton; three sisters, Donna K. Dean of Waddington, Danna L. Dean of Waddington and Dianne L. Dean of Port Byron, NY; and two nieces Kaylynn and Kylee.
He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, David “Dino” Dean who died in 2014.
Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards. He was also a Jack-of-all-trades.
Memorial donations may be made to Lawrence Funeral Home via mail at 21 Park Street, Canton, NY 13617 or by visiting the website www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
