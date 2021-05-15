Don’t worry this weather isn’t going anywhere

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop down to the lower 40s for most locations with some in Lewis County getting into the upper 30s.
Some patch frost is possible in Lewis County where the temperatures drop into the 30s, and because of this the National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory until 8 AM Sunday for all of Lewis County.
High’s Sunday will make it into the 70s with lots of sunshine.
Rain will come back into the forecast Thursday and will last until at least Saturday.
