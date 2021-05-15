WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Eudora L. “Tinker” Ladley, 82, formerly of Clayton passed away peacefully on Friday evening, May 14, 2021, at Samaritan Keep Home, where she had resided for the past two years.
Tinker was born March 5, 1939 in Wilmington DE, daughter of Arthur J. and Eudora H. (Joseph) Lambert, and she graduated from Vineland Academy in New Jersey. She married Edwin S. “Ed” Ladley, Jr. in 1969 in West Chester PA and they resided on Round Island and in the village for many years. Ed died on November 15, 2018.
Tinker worked in accounting, the last several years for Foley’s Jewelry in Wilmington DE and she retired in 2003. Tinker trained as a ballerina in her youth with the noted dance teacher Antony Tudor. She loved opera, dogs and all animals, gardening, and she was an excellent cook.
Tinker is survived by her step daughters, Sandra E. Ladley, Clayton and Albany, CA, Cynthia F. “Cindy” and Patrick C. Larkins, Sr., Cape Vincent, and Jennifer L. and Charles A. Costantino, Clayton; one grand child, six step grandchildren and two step great grandchildren. Along with her husband, she was predeceased by her son Edwin S. “Rick” Ladley III, November 28, 1989, and her brother Emil Lambert.
In accordance with her wishes, the service will be held privately at the graveside in Pennsylvania at a later time. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tinker’s name may be made to SPCA of Jefferson County, PO Box 531, Watertown, NY 13601.
