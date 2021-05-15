Lewis County Sheriff’s need your help finding a duffel bag

PORT LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a duffel bag and is asking for your assistance.
Officials say a blue and gray duffel bag with an airport tag on it fell off a vehicle at the traffic light at State Route 12 and East Main Street in Port Leyden around 5PM Friday evening.
They say this bag could be linked to several larcenies in the area in recent months.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office asks that if you have information about the bag to call them at 315-376-3511. Reference case number 21D-08117.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.