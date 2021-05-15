A man is dead following a fire in Winthrop Saturday

WINTHROP, N.Y. (WWNY) - A man is dead following a house fire in Winthrop Saturday night.
It happened just before 8 PM at 21 Brookdale Road.
Fire officials say it was a kitchen fire that created heavily smoky conditions when they arrived.
Officials say they were able to knock out the fire quickly, but St. Lawrence County Coroner June Wood says an elderly gentleman was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is not clear exactly what caused his passing. They say an autopsy will be performed Sunday.
Assisting at the scene was Brasher-Winthrop Fire Department, Stockholm Fire Department, and New York State Police.
