Saturday Sports: Indian River Boys’ Lacrosse downs Oswego

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a busy Saturday on the local sports scene with baseball, softball and boys’ and girls’ lacrosse on the agenda.
We begin in Philadelphia, where the Indian River Warriors hosted Oswego in boys’ non-league lacrosse action.
In the 3rd quarter, the Warriors were on top 7-6 when Ramsey Burnard dents the back of the net. It was one of his 6 goals on the day: 8-6 Indian River.
Then it was Rowan Marsell with the rocket that tickles twine, increasing the Warriors lead to 9-6. It was Marsell again, fighting his way through defenders for the tally: 10-6 Indian River. Marsell gets loose all alone in front for one of his 4 goals on the day as Indian River beats Oswego 19-9.
In Adams, Coach Randy Fuller’s South Jeff Spartans hosted Westhill in non-league action.
In the 2nd quarter, South Jeff was down 3-2 when Ethan Hopkins makes some nice moves and finds the mark, tying the game at 3.
Westhill answers as Will Delano splits the pipes: 4-3 Westhill. Westhill goes on to beat South Jeff 12-6.
On the girls’ side, there was more non-league lacrosse play as the I.H.C. Lady Cavaliers hosted New Hartford. In the 1st half, New Hartford strikes first when Sophia Campola goes top shelf for the goal: 1-0 New Hartford.
Then it was Mary Fiorentino denting the back of the net, increasing the New Hartford lead to 2-0.
I.H.C. gets on the board when Julia Netto scores off the free position, cutting the New Hartford lead to 2-1, but New Hartford goes on to win 13-7.
Turning to the diamond, Belleville Henderson hosted Beaver River in a Frontier League Softball matchup.
At the top of the first, the Lady Beavers get on the board when Sarah Evan scores on the wild pitch: 1-0 Beaver River.
At the bottom of the first, Evan was doing it on the mound as well. She would strike out the first two Belleville Henderson batters she faced as Beaver River goes on to win 8-2.
Saturday Sports Scores
Boys’ HS Lacrosse
- Indian River 19, Oswego 9
- Westhill 12, South Jeff 6
- Canton 14, Plattsburgh 1
- Salmon River 10, St. Lawrence C. 6
- Liverpool 14, Watertown 7
Girls’ HS Lacrosse
- New Hartford 13, I.H.C. 7
- South Jeff 16, Hilton 5
- Salmon River 31, Heuvelton 0
- Potsdam 21, O.F.A. 6
- Massena 15, Lake Placid 11
- Liverpool 19, General Brown 9
- Indian River 16, V.V.S. 5
HS Softball
- Beaver River 8, Belleville Henderson 2
- Sackets Harbor 2, Thousand Islands 0
- General Brown 26, LaFargeville 6
- Norwood Norfolk 5-10, Brushton Moira 4-7
- Carthage 19, Harrisville 12
- Thousand Islands 6, Lyme 0
- South Lewis 7, Brookfield 5
- Homer 7, South Lewis 6
HS Baseball
- Beaver River 16, Sackets Harbor 6
- Lyme 10, Sandy Creek 5
- South Jeff 4, Lowville 2
- Thousand Islands 12, Copenhagen 2
- Brushton Moira 12, Norwood Norfolk 1
- Massena 14, Malone 1
- Canton 8, Salmon River 7
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.