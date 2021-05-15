SUNY Canton, Clarkson University hold graduation live streams

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Saturday was SUNY Canton’s 113th commencement ceremony, and it was certainly one for the history books.
2021 graduates gathered to receive their diplomas, waving to a camera rather than to friends and family.
The event was live streamed to reduce germ spread and abide by social distancing guidelines.
Graduation speakers reminded students how their challenging and unusual experience has created opportunities for change and growth.
“You are leaving here with much more than simply a degree. I would argue that you have earned something far more valuable- The knowledge that despite any obstacle life throws at you, you can persevere,” said Dr. Zvi Szafran, SUNY Canton’s President.
And SUNY Canton students weren’t the only ones to take the stage.
Clarkson University also participated in a live-streamed ceremony.
With a smile through their masks and an elbow bump with officials, students were able to close out their Clarkson careers.
Senator Chuck Schumer was even the special guest speaker, delivering his congratulations through a video.
The school even put together a spin-off of Daft Punk’s song ‘Get Lucky’ changing the lyrics to “get healthy” and including college president Tony Collins to reflect on the changes that happened this school year.
Too much fun! What a way to end the year, and congrats to those graduates!
