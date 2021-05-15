Two Jefferson County men arrested on federal drug and firearms charges

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two North Country men have been arrested on federal firearm and drug charges.
Officials say Adam Cook, 30, of Clayton allegedly manufactured and transferred an illegally short barreled rifle, possessed a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possessed cocaine with the intent to distribute, and distributing cocaine.
They also say Richard Desormeau, 22, of Watertown is charged with possessing and transferring an illegally short-barreled rifle.
Both men were arraigned in Syracuse and are being detained pending a bail hearing.
Their cases are being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force, and special agents from Homeland Security.
